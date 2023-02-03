47
Menu
News

Akufo-Addo accepts resignation of Chieftaincy Minister Ebenezer Kojo Kum

Ebenezer Kojo Kum.jpeg Ebenezer Kojo Kum, former Chieftaincy Minister and MP for Ahanta West

Fri, 3 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ebenezer Kojo Kum, the Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, has resigned from his position with immediate effect.

This was announced in a February 3, 2023 statement from the Presidency with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo accepting his resignation.

"President Akufo-Addo thanked him for his services to the government and to the country, and wished him well in his future endeavours," the statement read in part.

He is to be replaced by Dan Kweku Botwe, the Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development Minister on a caretaker basis "until a substantive replacement is made," the statement added.

Ebenezer Kojo Kum, who is the sitting Member of Parliament for the Ahanta West constituency, becomes the third Akufo-Addo appointee to resign in recent weeks.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
West Hills Mall incident: Victim was to travel to Germany the day after he died – Report
Prophet Oduro reacts to Ablakwa’s release of Kusi-Boateng’s ID cards
New Jersey Republican Party reacts to murder of Ghanaian-American
Suhuyini insists DDE comment is silly, stupid
How presidency spent GH¢191m in nine months
I paid Ahmed Suale’s school fees unknowingly – Ken Agyapong reveals
Jubilee House fights NPP National Executives, MPs over calls for early congress
Tamale South seat is open, but no challenger will get 2% - Haruna Iddrisu
Rev. Kusi Boateng registers new company this year – Ablakwa reveals
I have gone into a covenant with God to deal with Mahama – Akua Donkor
Related Articles: