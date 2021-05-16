Akufo-Addo addresses nation on coronavirus tonight

President Nana Akufo-Addo will address Ghanaians on the latest measures on the COVID-19 fight.
It will be his 25th national broadcast since the coronavirus entered Ghana in March.
His televised address will be broadcast today Sunday, 16 May 2021 at 8 pm.
Meanehile, Ghana will start administering the second dose of the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from Wednesday, 19 May 2021.
Beneficiaries of the second rollout exercise will be the segmented groups who received their first doses in March.
The exercise will cover frontline health workers, adults of 60 years and above, frontline government officials, media practitioners, frontline workers in the formal sector and persons with underlying health conditions in 43 selected districts across the country.
Ghana received 350,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine at the Kotoka International Airport from the Democratic Republic of Congo under the Covax facility on Friday, 7 May 2021.
Some 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine were initially received on 24 February 2021.
Following the procurement of the first batch of vaccines, the country, on Tuesday, 2 March 2021, kicked off its mass Covid-19 vaccination exercise in 42 selected districts in the Greater Accra, Kumasi and Western regions.
#FellowGhanaians | Update no. 25 | Tonight at 8pm pic.twitter.com/0X78vF2mbr— Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) May 16, 2021
As of Friday, 7 May 2021, a total of 852,047, AstraZeneca vaccines had been administered to the public.
Ghana’s active COVID-19 caseload has reduced to 1,314.
Of that number, there are six critical, 23 severe cases.
Some 84 new cases have also been confirmed recently.
A total of 783 people have died since the virus entered Ghana in mid-March 2020.
Since that time, a total of 93,243 have been recorded up to date with 91,146 of them having recovered.
Regional breakdown:
Greater Accra Region - 51,349
Ashanti Region - 51,545
Western Region - 5,856
Eastern Region - 4,200
Central Region - 3,435
Volta Region - 2,493
Northern Region - 1,654
Bono East Region - 1,435
Bono Region - 1,405
Upper East Region - 1,319
Western North Region - 876
Ahafo Region - 718
Upper West Region - 499
Oti Region - 424
North East Region - 228
Savannah Region - 123
- Remittances to Ghana shoots up to US$3.6 billion in 2020 - Report
- Italian woman accidentally given six shots of Covid-19 vaccine
- CDD-Ghana researches impact of coronavirus on government reforms
- Coronavirus: Clinicians trained in critical case management
- Global economic growth to mask widening inequality in 2021 - UN
- Read all related articles