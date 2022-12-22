Akufo-Addo administration practicing ‘create, loot and keep’ — Okudzeto Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has accused the ruling New Patriotic Party NPP of engaging what he terms “create, loot and keep”.

Okudzeto Ablakwa was speaking on the sidelines of the just-ended National Delegates Congress of the Opposition NDC where he accused the NPP under President Akufo-Addo of engaging in recklessn borrowing.



He was speaking to JoyNews Monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



“Under this government we are seeing massive create loot and keep not even create loot and share. This government, they create loot keep” he said.



Asked whether it is the case that the NDC engaged in create, loot and share while the NPP is now engaged in create, loot and keep, Mr. Ablakwa said the former is an accusation by NPP against NDC but the latter is evidence-based.



“No… They accused us [of Create Loot and Share] … No, We didn’t engaged in this level of recklessness” he replied.



Origin of Create Loot and Share

Justice Jones Dotse, one of the nine-member Supreme Court panel at the time hearing the Woyome Waterville scandal in 2013 was not enthused about the cases of judgement debts that were brought before the court using the expression “Create Loot and Share”.



Justice Dotse described the €40million judgment debt paid to Waterville Holdings Ltd and the GHS51.2million paid to businessman, Alfred Agbesi Woyome, as a carefully orchestrated plan by some individuals, companies and lawyers, who he tagged as a “brigade” formed to loot the country.



On 14 June 2013, the Supreme Court ruled that Waterville should cough up some €40million that was wrongly paid in judgment debts over three stadia construction projects in 2006.



Justice Dotse stated that Mr Woyome and Waterville appeared to have “entered into an alliance to create, loot and share the resources of this country as if a brigade had been set up for such an enterprise”



Now Mr. Ablakwa believes under this NPP government, there is Create Loot and Keep without any sharing taking place.