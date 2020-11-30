Akufo-Addo and his Secretary didn't read before replying - Martin Amidu

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's response to the conclusions and observations contained in my sixty-four-page report creates the impression that neither the President nor his secretary read my reports, former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu has said.

According to Mr. Martin Amidu, President Akufo-Addo and his Secretary, Nana Bediatuo Asante, would have appreciated the issues better than they did in their reply to him had they done the needful by reading the anti-corruption assessment report.



The former Attorney General under the late Professor John Evans Fiifi Atta-Mills' administration also accused the president of shielding corrupt officials in his administration.



His comment follows the Presidency's claim that they put in all the necessary measures for him to feel comfortable and work as the Special Prosecutor.

In a 27-page response to the Presidency, Martin Amidu stated in 'point number 3' that, "The President's response creates the embarrassing impression that neither the President who directed and instructed you to write the letter under reference nor you as his Secretary have read the full sixty-four-page Agyapa report to be able to understand that it contains very serious suspected corruption and corruption-related offences for which I intended to open full investigations. "



Martin Amidu went ahead to label them as lazy lawyers who are bent on making "frivolous character assassination attacks on my integrity for a cheap political point’.



"If the President and you had found the time to read the full Agyapa Royalties Transaction anti-corruption assessment report you would not have relied on the conclusions and observations like lazy lawyers relying on facts and holding in a published law report in making false and frivolous character assassination attacks on my integrity for a cheap political point."