Akufo-Addo and his family were purposely trained to be corrupt and destroy Ghana – Presidential aspirant

President Akufo-Addo

The presidential candidate of the Begin Ghana Party has suggested that the family of President Akufo-Addo purposely and deliberately trained their generation to come and destroy the country.

Edward Ohene Kye, without mincing words, indicated that, from the father of Akufo-Addo down to the current generation, they were deliberately trained to come and destroy Ghana’s development and progress.



He believes they have succeeded in executing this agenda.



The multi-sectoral professional was of the view that the likes of the current president, his relatives, and his assigns have succeeded in taking over key positions in the country and amassing wealth for themselves at the expense of Ghana’s development.



“I would want to say this with all humility and wisdom: the family of Akufo-Addo deliberately trained their children with an agenda to come and destroy Ghana, and they have succeeded in doing that.”



When you do a holistic evaluation of the family of Akufo-Addo, you will realise that they were properly baked, trained, and pushed to a certain level to help the family execute this agenda to destroy Ghana.



Ghanaians should examine what I am saying well and will realise that the deliberate agenda and execution of this plan require a lot. It is like a father training the child to become a doctor or a lawyer, and when that happens, the entire family will do their best to support that child.”

He took a swipe at President Akufo-Addo, describing him as a failed leader.



He said the president has not been able to maintain discipline in his government as he promised and has allowed corruption to thrive with him watching on without cracking the whip.



He has also advised the country to adopt this approach of intentionally training professionals, but positively, so they will become successful people who will help transform the country across all sectors.



Meanwhile, he has proposed the death penalty and a solution to cracking the whip on corruption.



He was speaking in interview with Dr. Ren on Rainbow Radio 92.4Fm, United Kingdom.