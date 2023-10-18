Akufo-Addo appears to enjoy insults hurled at him – Vim Lady suggests

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Radio personality Afia Pokua known popularly as Vim Lady believes that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo enjoys it when a section of Ghanaians are insulting him.

The President during his visit to the Volta Region to sympathize with communities affected by the flood, said he was there as a father for all.



He further indicated that if it were for votes, he wouldn’t have even been there because the people in the Region do not vote for him.



“???? ???????????????? ???????? ???????????????????????? ???????????? ???????????????? ???????????? ???????????????????????????????????????? ???????? ???????????????????? ???????? ???????? ???????????????????????????????????????? ???????? ???????????? ???????????????????? ???????? ???????????????????????? [????????????] ???????? ???????????????? ???????????????? ???????????????? ???????????????????????? ???????????? ????????????????????????????. ???? ???????????????????? ???????????????????????????????????? ????????????????, ???????????? ???? ???????????????? ???????????? ???????????????? ???????????? ???????????????????????????? ???????????? ???????????????????????? – ???????????????????? ????????????????????, ???????????????????? ????????????????????, ???????????????????????????? ???????????????????? – ???????????????? ???????????????? ???????????????????? ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????? ???????????? ???????????????????????????????????????? ????????????????, ???????????????????????????????? ???????????????? ???????????? ???????????????? ???????????????? ???????????? ???????????????????????? ???????? ????????????.



???????????????? ???? ???????????????? ???????????? ???????????????? ???????? ???????????????????????? ???????? ????????????????????????????????????, ???? ???????????????? ???????????? ???????????????? ???????? ???????????????????????? ???????? ???????????????????????????????????? ???????????? ???????????????????? ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????????????? ???????? ????????????????????, ???????????? ???????????? ???????????? ???????????????????????? ???????? ????????????????????, ???????????? ????????????????????????????????????, ???????????????????????????? ???????????????? ???????????????????? ???????????? ???????? ???????? ????????????. ???????????????? ???? ???????????????? ???????????????????? ???????????? ???????????????? ???????? ????????????????????????, ???? ???????? ???????????? ???????????????????????????????????? ???????????? ???????????? ???????????? ????????????????????????.

????????????????????, ???? ???????????????? ???????????? ???????????????????????? ????????????????, ???????????????????????????????????? ???????????????? ????????????, ???????????? ???????????? ???????????????????????? ???????? ???????????????????????????????????????? ???????????????? ???????????????? ???????????????????????????????????? ???????????????? ???????????????? ???????????????????????????? ???????????? ???????????????????????????????????????? ????????????????, ???????????????????????????????????????? ???????? ???????????????????????? ???????????? ????????????????????????????????????, ???????????? ???????????? ????????????????????????????????????. ???? ???????????????? ???????????????? ???????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????????? ???????????? ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????????????????????? ???????????? ???????????? ????????????????????????????????????, ???????????? ???????? ???????? ???????? ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????? ???????? ???????????? ???????????? ????????????????. ????????????????????????????, ???????? ???????? ???????? ???? ???????????????????????????????? ???????? ???????????????????????????????? ???????????? ???????????????????? ???????????? ???????? ???????????? ???????????? ????????????????????’???? ???????????????? ???????????? ????????, ???????????????? ???? ????????????????????????????’???? ???????? ????????????????, ???????????????????????????? ???????????? ????????????’???? ???????????????? ???????????? ????????. ???????????? ???????????????? ???????? ???????????? ???????? ????????????????????????????. ????????????, ???????? ???????????? ????????????????????, ???????????? ???????????? ???????????? ???????????????? ???????????????? ???????????? ???????? ???????????? ???????? ????????????????????”.



But reacting to the President’s comments, Afia Pokua indicated that it was very unnecessary for the President to have mentioned votes in his speech because this is a pressing developmental need.



To her, “It seems to me that the President relishes the insults hurled at him by the small boys all the time because this was very unnecessary and unfortunate. We should not justify these comments. You’re there because the people need help so why will you make such comments?”