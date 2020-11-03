Akufo-Addo appointed clueless ‘family and friends’ into office - NDC

Awutu Senya East Communications Officer of the NDC, Delali Sewoekpor

The Awutu Senya East CommunicatioAns Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Delali Sewoekpor has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of appointing family members and friends to run the country.

According to him, these persons he put in office are incompetent and clueless about the job.



He furthered that the country is currently on its knees because of acts like these carried out by the governing New Patriotic Party.



Making this claim on Good Morning Africa show on Pan African TV Monday, Mr Sewoekpor said inasmuch as Mahama had just a distance relative; Joyce Bawa Mogtari while in government, the NDC communications team member maintained she was qualified to hold her position.



“When President Mahama was in power, he had a relative…she was qualified, competent because even owing to what we are witnessing under this dispensation, he is not only appointing family and friends, he’s appointing family and friends who are incompetent and clueless”.

However, President Akufo-Addo has on several occasions refuted claims that he's running a family and friends’ government.



According to him, two of his family members working in his government are qualified.



President Akufo-Addo made this clarification at the media encounter at the Jubilee House in December last year.