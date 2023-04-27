74
Akufo-Addo appointing northerners, using and dumping people from Central and Western - Ken Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong Worried Face 2.png Assin Central MP and flagbearer hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Agyapong

Thu, 27 Apr 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

Flagbearer aspirant Kennedy Agyapong disclosed the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government pissed him off when he appointed people of northern extraction to influential positions in his administration.

He disclosed that he does not know if Northerners in the party are the only people who vote for the New Patriotic Party(NPP) to be elevated to such enviable positions.

Kennedy Agyapong was speaking in the Western Region when he made this known charging members of the party in the area to also crave to enjoy the spoils of the NPP they have also labored for.

“We were here in the Western Region when they appointed the Vice President from the North, Interior Minister from the North, Defence Minister, Sports Minister, Lands Minister, Tourism Minister from the North. Why? Are they the only ones who vote?

He continued “If they want to be tribal, we will also be tribal. The party does not belong to them. They have used the Central and Western for years and after they have made it, they want to treat us as their slaves. We are not animals, we are human beings.”

