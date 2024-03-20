Akufo-Addo appoints Abronye to TOR Board

NPP Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe alias Abronye DC

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has named Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Kwame Baffoe alias Abronye DC as a member of the Tema Oil Refinary (TOR) board in a list of new appointments at the state-owned refinery.

In a letter signed by Nana Asante Bediatuo, executive secretary to the president dated March 18, 2024, and addressed to the minister for Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the president named an 11-member board including Mr Leon Kendon Apenteng and Mr Kofi Mocumbi who were also nominated by the president as Board Chair and Managing Director respectively.



“Kindly take the necessary steps to give immediate effect to these nomination in accordance with the Companies Act, 2019, (ACT 992) and the Regulations of the Company,” the letter said.



Other members of the board as listed in the letter by the president's secretary are Dr. Antoinette Tsiboe-Darko, Mrs. Edith Sapara-Grant, Nana Akua Bakoma Prempeh, Mrs. Lorraine Crabbe Ababio, Mr. Joseph Mensah Browne, Mr. Alfred George Thompson, Mr. Paul Kwaku Kyei Ofori and Mr. Herbert Ato Morrison.



Announcing his appointment in a Facebook post, Abronye shared his academic credentials in law and within the oil and gas sector.

“Kwame Baffoe Abronye holds an MBA in Petroleum Economics and Finance from Coventry University, UK, MSc Energy Economics from Gimpa, LLB Hons, KAAF University, an LLM in ADR, University of Ghana, and Chartered Energy Economics from Global Academy of Finance and Management, USA. He is currently pursuing an Advanced LLM in Energy Law at North Sea Partnership in the Netherlands, University of Groningen,” he wrote in a Facebook post.







GA/SARA