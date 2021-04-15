Akufo-Addo appoints Akoto Osei, Oboshie Sai Cofie to advisory positions

Dr Anthony Akoto Osei and boshie Sai-Cofie

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the first cabinet meeting of his second term held on March 6 appointed Dr Anthony Akoto Osei and Oboshie Sai Cofie, both former Ministers, to prestigious positions.

This was disclosed by Yaw Osafo-Maafo on Tuesday, April 13, whilst addressing the Birim Central Municipal Assembly in Akyem Oda in the Eastern Region.



Dr Anthony Akoto Osei



Dr Anthony Akoto Osei, the immediate past Monitoring and Evaluation Minister, has been appointed as the Presidential Advisor on Economic Issues.



During the erstwhile John Agyekum Kufuor administration, Dr Akoto Osei was appointed to serve as an economic advisor from 2001 and in 2003, he was appointed as a Deputy Minister of Finance.



He was later a Minister of State at the Finance Ministry in 2005 and after the sudden demise of Kwadwo Baah Wiredu, the then Finance Minister, Dr Akoto Osei was elevated to a substantive minister.



He was the MP for Old Tafo from 2005 to 2021.

Oboshie Sai-Cofie



Florence Oboshie Sai-Cofie has been appointed as a Presidential Advisor on Media.



Oboshie Sai-Cofie, between 2001 and 2005 worked in the Office of the President, with responsibility at various times for managing estates, public relations, and speech-writing.



She also worked with the Public Relations and Information Team to provide a link between the Office of the President and the Ministry of Information.



Oboshie Sai-Cofie was promoted to Deputy Chief of Staff. After a ministerial reshuffle, she was moved from the Office of the President to serve as deputy Minister for Information and National Orientation taking over from Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey who had been reassigned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to serve as deputy minister.



She also served as Minister of Tourism and Diaspora Relations swapping places with Stephen Asamoah Boateng who also took over as Minister of information and National Orientation.