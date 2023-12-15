Akufo-Addo appoints Aloysius Adjetey as CEO of Community Water and Sanitation Agency

Emblem of the Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA)

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has appointed Aloysius Adjetey as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA).

The appointment was conveyed through a letter signed by Nana Asante Bediatuo Asante, Executive Secretary to the president.



This appointment is in line with section 12 (1) of the Community Water and Sanitation Agency Act, 1998 (Act 564).



Aloysius Adjetey will take over from Ing. Dr. Worlanyo Kwadjo Siabi, who has served the agency till date.



Profile of Aloysius Adjetey



Aloysius Adjetey is a distinguished development expert with an impressive career spanning over 12 years. He is an alumnus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi, Ghana, where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Development Policy Planning. Furthering his expertise, Mr. Adjetey completed his Masters in Development Studies, majoring in Policy Analysis and Poverty Studies, from the prestigious Erasmus University of Rotterdam, formerly known as the Institute of Social Studies in The Hague, Netherlands.

Adjetey's career is marked by significant contributions in various fields. He has extensive experience in governance and the economy of Ghana, with a special focus on Public Financial Management. His areas of expertise include economic policy analysis, project management, economic research, financial planning and management, financial programming, poverty reduction, and economic development.



Before this appointment, Adjetey held several key positions. From 2014 to 2017, he served as a Project Management Specialist and Economist at the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). He was a Policy Analyst at the National Development Planning Commission between 2012 and 2013 and a Local Governance Expert at KfW Entwicklungsbank from 2011 to 2013. Earlier, he was an Economic Planning Officer at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning from 2003 to 2009.



Aloysius Adjetey's academic journey includes obtaining his Master's degree in Development Studies, focusing on Poverty Studies and Policy Analysis, from the International Institute of Social Studies of Erasmus University of Rotterdam between 2008 and 2010. He completed his undergraduate studies with a Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Development Planning from KNUST between 1999 and 2003.



