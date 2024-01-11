Akufo-Addo appoints Catherine Appiah-Pinkrah as Exec Dir of Complementary Education Agency

Catherine Agyapomaa Appiah-Pinkrah now heads the Complementary Education Agency

Source: Felix Nyarko, Contributor

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Catherine Agyapomaa Appiah-Pinkrah as the Acting Executive Director of the Complementary Education Agency (CEA).

Her appointment is in pursuant to Section 11 (1) of the Complementary Education Agency Act, 2020 (Act 1055).



The appointment letter dated November 27, 2023, was signed by Nana Bediatuo Asante, Secretary to the President.



Until her appointment, Catherine Appiah-Pinkrah was the Director in charge of General Administration at the Ministry of Education, having also headed the Pre-Tertiary Directorate within the same ministry.

She holds an MSc degree in development planning and management and currently pursuing a doctoral degree in business administration.



Appiah-Pinkrah has a barrage of experiences in public administration after long years of service with various ministries, and is going to the CEA at a time when it has been going through a great transformation.



She succeeds Francis Asumadu who retired from active service in 2023.