Akufo-Addo appoints Dr Aggrey-Darkoh as Acting Head of Civil Service

Dr Evans Aggrey-Darkoh

President Akufo-Addo has appointed Dr Evans Aggrey-Darkoh to act as the Head of the Civil Service, pending receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the Public Services Commission.

He takes over from Nana Kwasi Agyekum-Dwamena. Prior to his new appointment, Dr. Aggrey-Darkoh, was the Chief Director at the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.



His appointment is pursuant to Article 193(1) of the 1992 Constitution and Section 6(1) of the Civil Service Act, 1993 (PNDC Law 327). This was contained in a letter signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante.



Background



Dr.Evans Aggrey-Darkoh, PhD. holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science with Philosophy, Master of Philosophy in Political Science with specialization in Public Sector Productivity and a PhD in Political Science with focus on Public Policy Making, from the University of Ghana.



Dr. Evans Aggrey-Darkoh lectured at the Department of Political Science, rising through the ranks to become a Senior Lecturer.

He also was an adjunct lecturer at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration and the Graduate School of Governance and Leadership in Accra. He also lectures graduate courses at both Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College and Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Center.



He has published in both Local and international Journals in areas such Parliament and Public Policy Making, Taxation Policy, Traditional and Modern Political Orders, Institutional Development, Judicial Politics, Elections and Democracy among others.



At the University of Ghana, Dr. Evans Aggrey-Darkoh served on the Examiners’ Board, School of Social Sciences Board, Legon Hall Tutorial Board and Legon Hall Council.



He serves as an External Examiner of a number of Universities in Ghana. He is a member of the Academic Boards of both Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping and Training Centre and the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College. He is an assessor for the National Accreditation Board.



He has featured on the World Bank Platform, discussing the development trajectories of Ghana when the nation turned 61. For the past eight years, Dr Evans Aggrey-Darkoh has served as either a Judge or a Chairman of judges for the Annual Final of Finals of Ghana’s Inter-Senior High Schools Debate Competition for the past ten years.

He has consulted for a number of institutions and Ministries including the Ministry of Public Procurement and the Career and Guidance Centre of the University of Ghana.



Awards won includes; The Most Outstanding Lecturer in the University of Ghana 2010/2011 Academic Year during the Students Representative Council Excellence Awards organized in April 2, 2011, and University of Ghana Exchange Programme Tenable at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy and the Department of Political Science, Tufts University, Boston Massachusetts, USA, during 2007/2008 Academic Year.



He is the immediate past Deputy Senior Tutor of Legon Hall of the University of Ghana in charge of maintenance. He is currently a member of the Inter-ministerial Committee on Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP).



Prior to his appointment as a Chief Director, he contributed to discussions on News File, Talking Point, State of the Affairs on GHOne, PM Express, Peace FM, Rainbow Radio in London and Ghana and Radio Bloomberg in New York among others as part of his extension services to his country.