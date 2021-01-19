Akufo-Addo appoints Opare Duncan as Acting National Security Boss

President Akufo-Addo has directed the Deputy National Security Co-ordinator, Mr. Opare Duncan, to act as National Security Co-ordinator, pending the appointment of a substantive Co-ordinator.
This follows the demise of the National Security Co-ordinator, Mr. Joshua Kyeremeh, who passed away, on Monday, 18th January 2021.
A statement issued by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin said arrangements for his funeral will be announced in due course.
The National Security Coordinator died after a short illness at the Ga East Municipal Hospital, on Monday where he was admitted for Covid-19 treatment.
Reports say Kyeremeh died of kidney complications at the hospital.
He was appointed to the position by President Akufo-Addo and has been working at the security outfit for more than 20 years.
- Beautification of Akufo-Addo’s Nima residence is Zongo Ministry’s biggest achievement – Suhuyini
- List of Bawumia's staffers shows balance in tribe representation
- Focus on homegrown policies or we’ll return to IMF – Terkper to govt
- Western North residents want Dr Kwaku Afriyie appointed cabinet minister
- Chief of Adeiso Chief calls on Akufo-Addo not to re-appoint DCE
- Read all related articles