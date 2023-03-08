0
Akufo-Addo appoints Sulley Sambian as new CEO of Northern Development Authority

Sulley Sambian New.jpeg Sulley Sambian, new NDA CEO

Wed, 8 Mar 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed lawyer Sulley Sambian as the new Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of the Northern Development Authority(NDA).

His appointment, via a letter dated March 3, 2023, signed by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Osei Frema-Opare, follows the resignation of the acting CEO Mr. Sumaila Abdul Rahaman who is standing trial at the instance of the Special Prosecutor on charges founded on alleged breaches of the provisions of the Public Procurement Act.

Mr. Sambian until his appointment was the North East Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party.

He first shot into the political limelight in April 2018, when, against all odds, he was elected as the Northern Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party.

He is a member of the National Council of the New Patriotic Party serving on the powerful Constitutional and Legal Committee of the party.

Mr. Sambian is an alumnus of the Faculty of Law, University of Ghana, Legon. After graduating from the University of Ghana in 2001, he immediately enrolled into the Ghana school of law where he graduated in October 2003 along with others, who are holding prominent positions in the current government.

Mr. Sambian, who started his law practice from Akufo-Addo, Prempeh and Co has been in the law practice for almost twenty years. He now operates under the law firm of Sambian and Co, as its Managing Solicitor.

