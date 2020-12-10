Akufo-Addo appoints transition team for next government

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed a transitional team to facilitate the smooth changeover of administration even though his party, the NPP and himself will remain as president for the next four years.

Under the Ghanaian constitution, a transitional team is enacted 24 hours after the declaration of presidential results.



The appointment of the transitional team comes a day after the EC declared the New Patriotic Party’s Nana Akufo-Addo as the next president-elect on Wednesday, December 9.



The incumbent president Akufo-Addo polled 51% of votes to beat the NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama who polled 47% of votes according to the EC.



In a statement released from the Jubilee House, the president appointed 15 people to oversee the transitioning of the next government.

The transitional team will be chaired by Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, Hon. Akosua Frema Osei-Opare.



The team is expected to oversee the swearing-in of President Akufo Addo’s second term on January 7, 2021.



See the list of appointees below



