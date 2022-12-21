Akufo-Addo approves nominations of 15 Judges to Court of Appeal

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo has approved the nominations of Justice Kweku Tawiah Ackaah-Boafo, Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe (both Justice of the High Court), and 13 others to the Court of Appeal.

The approval of the nominees followed a recommendation by the Judicial Council to the president for their elevation to the bench.



A document sighted by EIB Network’ Legal Affairs Correspondent Murtala Inusah and signed by acting Chief Justice, Justice Jones Mawulom Dotse said they would be sworn in by the President on Wednesday (December 21) at the Jubilee House.



In the document, Justice Dotse said, “I am pleased to inform you that His Excellency the President has given approval for the following persons to be appointed as justices of the Court of Appeal in accordance with Article 144(3) of the constitution.”

Justices Ackaah Boafo and Justice Asare-Botwe are joined by Justice Alex Owusu-Ofori, Justice Emmanuel Ankamah, Justice Jerome Noble-Nkrumah, Justice Mrs. Gifty Agyei Addo, Justice Samuel Obeng-Diawuo and Justice Mrs. Hafisata Amaleboba.



The rest are Justice Jennifer Abena Dadzie, Justice Charles Ekow Baiden, Justice Stephen Oppong, Mr Patrick Kwamina Baiden, Mr Christopher Archer, Prof. Mrs. Olivia Anku-Trede and Dr. Ernest Owusu-Depaah.



In a notice of a swearing ceremony set for Wednesday, December 21, Acting Chief Justice Justice Jones Mawulom Dotse said the event will take place at the Banquet Hall of the Jubilee House.