6
Menu
News

Akufo-Addo approves nominations of 15 Judges to Court of Appeal

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo1212122112121112121 President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Wed, 21 Dec 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo has approved the nominations of Justice Kweku Tawiah Ackaah-Boafo, Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe (both Justice of the High Court), and 13 others to the Court of Appeal.

The approval of the nominees followed a recommendation by the Judicial Council to the president for their elevation to the bench.

A document sighted by EIB Network’ Legal Affairs Correspondent Murtala Inusah and signed by acting Chief Justice, Justice Jones Mawulom Dotse said they would be sworn in by the President on Wednesday (December 21) at the Jubilee House.

In the document, Justice Dotse said, “I am pleased to inform you that His Excellency the President has given approval for the following persons to be appointed as justices of the Court of Appeal in accordance with Article 144(3) of the constitution.”

Justices Ackaah Boafo and Justice Asare-Botwe are joined by Justice Alex Owusu-Ofori, Justice Emmanuel Ankamah, Justice Jerome Noble-Nkrumah, Justice Mrs. Gifty Agyei Addo, Justice Samuel Obeng-Diawuo and Justice Mrs. Hafisata Amaleboba.

The rest are Justice Jennifer Abena Dadzie, Justice Charles Ekow Baiden, Justice Stephen Oppong, Mr Patrick Kwamina Baiden, Mr Christopher Archer, Prof. Mrs. Olivia Anku-Trede and Dr. Ernest Owusu-Depaah.

In a notice of a swearing ceremony set for Wednesday, December 21, Acting Chief Justice Justice Jones Mawulom Dotse said the event will take place at the Banquet Hall of the Jubilee House.

Source: kasapafmonline.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo
NDC Polls: Anita De Soso descends on 'outsiders’
I’m keen about 31st night more than Messi – Rev Owusu Bempah
Why the Rawlings’ don’t talk to me – Victor Smith details
Related Articles: