Akufo-Addo assures Overlord of Gonja of establishing regional colleges of education in Savannah

The Overlord of Gonja and Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has assured the King and Overlord of Gonja Kingdom and the President of the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs, Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale (I) that his request for two regional colleges of Education and the absorption of the private college and the creation of a new one at Damongo will be fulfilled.

President Nana Akufo-Addo said, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Damongo with the support of other MP’s and stakeholders from Savannah Region will work seriously with the Minister for Education to make sure that the projects materialize.



He made these assurances at the Jubilee house in Accra on Tuesday July 25, 2023 Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale (I) paid him a courtesy call at the seat of government.



The President congratulated Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jewu (I) for his successful enskinment as the new Yagbonwura.



He said, “This is one of the great skins of our country and I’m happy that the traditions of peaceful succession that have been laid down for ages has once again been implemented during your succession, the manner in which you go about your enskinment in the Gonja kingdom is one which all ghanaians all groupings in Ghana should emulate and I’m very happy that in your case that peaceful succession of tradition was once again on it and I’m very happy also with the speech and the commitment that you have made to ensuring peace and stability in the Gonja Kingdom.”



The President furthermore said, “All of us are aware how difficult sometimes chieftaincy matters are and the threats of the pulls to the stability and security of our nation. To have an important Kingdom like the Gonja Kingdom, where the succession is peaceful and whered also the Chiefs and the people are committed to the peace of our nation is a big, big bonus for the Ghanaian people”



Speaking on the menace of small scale mining (galamsey), Akufo-Addo said; “the fact that your own son is at the head of that sector, Minister of Land’s and Natural Resources, Hon. Abu Jinapor, I think that obviously it will reinforces your determination to assist and I want to encourage you to continue that support to him because it is a very difficult work.”

He also acknowledged all the dignitaries that accompanied Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale (I) and wished him a great reign on the skin as the overlord of Gonja Kingdom.



The Registrar of the Gonja Traditional Council, Abutu Kapori who read the speech of Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale (I) conveyed to President Nana Akufo-Addo greetings from Yagbonwura said “a region that was created as a result of you President Nana Akufo-Addo out of your bounty of love and a much concern of the development of the Savannah. Region, which is beyond imagination. Therefore the people of Savannah Region express appreciation and gratitude you”.



According to Abutu Kapori, the Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Soale Jewu (I) wishes to send his heartfelt felicitations of profound gratitude to his Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo and his Vice President Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia who represented the president to support his coronation and successful enskinment at the forecourt of the Jakpa Palace in Damongo.



He said Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale (I) sends his appreciation to the president for making time out of his busy schedules to participate fully during the funeral rites performance of the late Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa (I) in the Savannah Region, he added, "the people of Savannah Region owe you a debt of gratitude”



Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale (I) assured the President that there will be zero tolerance for the breaking of law and said the Savannah Regional Minister, Saeed Muhazu will spend less in combating crime in his kingdom adding; “the Minister can attest to the fact that I’m dedicated to maintain peace and order in his kingdom:.



The Yagbonwura congratulated the MP for Damongo Constituency, Abu Jinapor for fighting illegal mining in the region and around the Black Volta River on the agenda “clean water body”.

He also said he will fully support him in his fight against illegal mining.



On education, Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale (I) requested for two regional colleges of education and the absorption of the private college and the creation of a new one at Damongo to augment education in Savannah region, for which the president assured him that it will be fulfilled.



The King and Overlord of the Gonja Kingdom was accompanied by a delegation to the Jubilee house, which included Paramount Chiefs of the various divisions of Gonja, Counselors at the Jakpa Palace, Queenmothers, the Yagbon Imam (Supreme Chief Imam of the Gonja Kingdom) and Chiefs from the North Mo Traditional Area of Savannah Region.



Others were the Savannah Regional Minister, Saeed Muhazu Jibril, Municipal and District Chief Executives from the Savannah Region, Members of Parliament (MP’s) from the Savannah Region, prominent people from Gonjaland including Abu Sakara Forster as well as executives of the Gonjaland Youth Association.