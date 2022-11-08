Akufo-Addo attaches greater importance to Ofori-Atta than all NPP MPs - Adib Saani

Akufo-Addo with Ken Ofori-Atta

A security analyst, Adib Saani, has said that it is becoming clear that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo attaches greater importance to his Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, than he does to all the Members of Parliament on the ticket of his party.

In a statement made available to GhanaWeb, the analyst explained that although it is clear that the minister’s supervision of the sector has led to all the economic woes that the country is currently facing, the president still holds him dear.



“The president's refusal to fire the finance minister for this economic mess is only indicative of the importance he attaches to the minister.



“He attaches greater reverence to the finance minister than all 137 ruling government MPs. Even though the finance minister is the chief architect for these economic fall outs, the president still views him as untouchable for reasons best known to themselves,” he said.



Adib Saani added that the refusal by the president, beyond the mounting of pressure on him from many quarters of the country, to sack Ken Ofori-Atta, only means one thing: he doesn't care what people think.



“His refusal to sack him is tantamount to him giving the MPs the middle finger. This certainly proves the seeming lack of accountability in our democracy.



“The president appears to value personal loyalty over state loyalty,” he added.

Earlier, some 80 MPs from the Majority in parliament made an unprecedented move when they called on the president to sack the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, with immediate effect over his poor performance.



The MPs explained that their constituents had mounted so much pressure on them because they had lost faith in the minister.



However, the president is yet to take such an action even though he met with the MPs, urging them to give the minister time to conclude the International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal and present the 2023 budget to parliament.



You can also watch this edition of GhanaWeb Special:







AE/BOG