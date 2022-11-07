1
Akufo-Addo attends COP 27 Summit in Egypt; addresses UN Security Council In New York

Akufo Addo UN Security Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo addressing the UN General Assembly

Mon, 7 Nov 2022 Source: atinkaonline.com

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, left Ghana on Saturday, 5th November, 2022, to lead Ghana’s delegation to the World Leaders’ Summit of the United Nations (UN) Climate Change Conference (COP 27), being in Sharm el-Sheikn, in Egypt.

The COP 27 Summit, which will be one of the largest gatherings of world leaders, will bring parties together to accelerate actions towards the goals of the Paris agreement of the UN framework Convention on Climate Change.

The President will deliver a statement on Ghana’s position on Climate Change, as well as measures put in place to combat the threat it poses. He will also deliver five (5) separate statements on efforts Ghana is making to protect her forest and oceans, on sustainable energy and the energy transition, and participate in the Africa Adaption Acceleration Summit, being held on the sidelines of the COP 27.

President Akufo-Addo will, in New York, chair the High Level UN Security Council debate convened by Ghana, on 10th November, 2022, as part of the programme of work for Ghana’s Presidency of the Council for the month of November.

The President was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchey; the Minister for Energy, Hon. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, MP; the Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Hon. Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, MP; the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor, MP; and official of the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

The President will return to Ghana on Friday, November 11, 2022, and in his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.

