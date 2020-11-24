Akufo-Addo begins a two-day tour of Greater Accra

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

With barely two weeks to the elections, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has began a two-day tour of the Greater Accra region.

The NPP flagbearer will begin his activities on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, with the commissioning of Phase 1 of the Obetsebi Lamptey Interchange, to ease vehicular movement in the Ablekuma Central Constituency.



He will later in the day move to the Kaneshie market to interact with traders and drivers.



The president will also make a stop at the Kokompe, Abeka and Anyaa markets to have a talk with traders and the public.

Akufo-Addo will begin his day 2 tour from the Ablekuma West Constituency through to Ablekuma North Constituency.



He will then proceed to Agbobloshie to hold a durbar with Northern Chiefs, market leaders and some groups at the Forecourt of Fio Enterprise.



President Akufo-Addo will end his tour of the Greater region in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.