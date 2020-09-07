Politics

Akufo-Addo believes in the fair distribution of resources – Samira Bawumia defends Agyapa deal

Second Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Her Excellency Samira Bawumia

Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, has assured Ghanaians of an equal share in Ghana’s mineral deposits by the Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party (NPP) government as against Mahama’s administration that dashed the country’s bauxite deposit to his brother Ibrahim Mahama.

“Somebody gave all the bauxite deposits in the country to his brother when he came to power. President Akufo has said he will share the money of the country to all thus he won’t dash it to one individual or his brother. What else do you want?” Samira Bawumia said this at the launch of the NPP’s Women Wing Campaign Committee in the Ashanti Region on Sunday.



According to her, if Ghanaians vote for the NPP government, they will enjoy equal opportunities and fair share of the country’s resources.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) soon after the 2016 elections accused Former President John Dramani Mahama of virtually ceding the country’s bauxite deposits to his younger brother Ibrahim Mahama in Nyinahini Forest in the Atwima Mponua Ditsrict of the Ashanti Region.



The NPP further said the Mahama administration sold about 58% of the country’s bauxite reserve to Ibrahim Mahama’s Exton Cubic Limited on December 29, 2016 when his party has lost the December 7 elections miserably.



However, on July 30 2019, the Supreme Court cancelled the mining lease granted Ibrahim Mahama to mine bauxite in Nyinahini Forest in the Atwima Mponua Ditsrict.

Meanwhile, the Nana Addo government has also been accused by the NDC and civil societies of nepotism and favoritism in the choice of the son of Senior Minister Kofi Osafo- Marfo to play a lead role in the execution of the controversial Agyapa Mineral Royalty deal.



Mr. Gabby Otchere-Darko, a close relative of President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo has also been accused of offering legal assistant to the deal of a hooping GHC 2 million.



Meanwhile, many Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) have said that the deal will short-change the country.



Minority in Parliament has said they will write to the London Stock Exchange to alert it on the “fraudulent” clauses in the deal in order for government not to list it on the London Stock Exchange.



But Second Lady Samira Bawumia has insisted that, his husband and the Nana Addo led government will make sure Ghanaians are not left out from benefiting from the national cake.

