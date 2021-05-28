Akufo-Addo blows over GH¢2.8 million on 'needless test for luxury' - Ablakwa

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo between May 16 to 25 spent a whopping £345,000 i.e. GH¢2,828,432.80 at the current exchange rate on his recent 9-day visit to France, Belgium, South Africa and back to Ghana, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has alleged.

According to the North Tongu MP, he came by the total amount through his personal findings and calculations and it was spent on a private luxurious aircraft that cost the Ghanaian taxpayer £15,000 an hour.



Okudzeto Ablakwa told Joy FM in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb that, it would have cost the country less than the total amount if other options were explored, but for the President's "needless test for luxurious," he opted for Airbus ACJ320neo owned by Acropolis Aviation.



In a post on his social media timeline, Okudzeto Ablakwa wrote, “per Flightradar24, the G-KELT aircraft left Accra with the President to Paris on the 16th of May — a 6 and half hour duration. Airlifted the President from Paris to Johannesburg for 11 hours on the 23rd of May.”



He continued: “Then Johannesburg to Accra on the 25th of May was a five and half hour flight. This gives us accumulated flight travel of 23 hours; so, at £15,000 an hour, it thus cost us a colossal £345,000. At the current exchange, that is a staggering GH¢2,828,432.80.



“Aviation experts inform me it would have cost Ghana less than 15% of this 2.8million Ghana Cedis had President Akufo-Addo opted for Ghana’s available presidential jet which is in pristine condition. Alternatively, far more affordable travel arrangements are available which could have aligned with the President’s rhetoric for sympathy from the west for African nations.”

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa indicated that, President Akufo-Addo has been a leading voice for debt forgiveness in the international arena but back home in Ghana, he has been imposing additional regressive taxes with the justification that the economy isn’t in a good place.



“Sadly, he consistently fails to lead by example in a period of austerity where his government is appealing to struggling public sector workers to lower-wage increase expectations.



“It is an outrage and a blatant betrayal for Ghana to own a presidential aircraft in perfect working condition which was ordered by President Kufuor, used by President Mills and President Mahama; and yet President Akufo-Addo chooses to charter a top-of-the-range luxury aircraft offered by Acropolis Aviation,” he noted.



Okudzeto Ablakwa said, the manufacturers describe the aircraft President Akufo-Addo hired as “the most outstanding ambassador for Airbus Corporate Jets. It costs the Ghanaian taxpayer approximately £15,000 an hour when President Akufo-Addo rents it.”



He observed that, the Airbus ACJ320neo owned by Acropolis Aviation based in Farnborough, UK and registered as G-KELT is the most luxurious and the most expensive in the Acropolis fleet.

The NDC MP said, “the aircraft in issue is less than two years old and had only returned from Switzerland where it received the highest luxurious spruce up ever known in the aviation world just before President Akufo-Addo chose that particular luxurious monster. The jet can take up to 150 people in ordinary circumstances, however, it has been configured to accommodate only 17 royal passengers. The spectacularly opulent aircraft comes equipped with a lavish master bedroom, an imposing en-suite bathroom, monarchial dining facilities and round the clock IT connectivity.



“President Akufo-Addo undoubtedly has the greatest taste any Ghanaian President has ever had but the question is, should that insatiable appetite for his creature comforts be at the expense of the suffering masses? “The irony is that President Akufo-Addo engaged in this fantastic extravagance on his way to France to go beg President Emmanuel Macron for debt cancellation. Needless to add that President Macron does not travel in such splendour.”



Okudzeto Ablakwa noted that such lavish spending by the President in such a period of austerity sends the wrong message not only to the foreign powers whom the President was beseeching for debt cancellation but to the Ghanaian citizens who in recent times have been agitating for #FixTheCountry.



The Ranking Member on the Foreign Affairs Committee in Parliament hinted, “I have therefore filed an urgent question in Parliament to compel the Akufo-Addo administration to be accountable to the Ghanaian people on this matter and ultimately to prick their conscience to end this obscene profligacy at this time of considerable economic hardships.”



“The African people deserve better from their leaders,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa concluded.