Akufo-Addo booed again

The president's convoy at Akyem Akroso, Eastern Region

Ghanaians have vented their frustration on the government, accusing the authorities of being incompetent, as a result of the country's crippling economic situation.

In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, some residents can be heard booing the president and his entourage as they drive on a stretch riddled with potholes in a town reported to be Akyem Akroso, in the Eastern Region.



The president received boos due to the appalling condition of the area's roads, according to a Twitter user going by the name @PrinceHenry_PHK.



Skyrocketing fuel prices, ever-increasing food market prices, bad roads, and a high cost of living among other factors have driven Ghanaians to resort to booing the president at any given chance.



The first time was at the Global Citizen Festival, an international event held at Ghana's Independence Square, where he was jeered as he took the platform to make his speech.



The incident drew a lot of criticism, with some chastising the youth and labelling them impolite for engaging in such behavior on an international platform.

A few days ago, while the president toured the Ashanti region to commission some projects, several market women and men also booed at him and his entourage as they drove through Adum.



The number of times Ghanaians have publicly shown their anger with the current administration in recent weeks now stands at three following the most recent booing episode in the Eastern region.



