Akufo-Addo ‘bounces’ Abronye after he went to Jubilee House to lobby for appointment

Bono Regional Chairman of NPP, Abronye DC

The President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has denied Kwame Boffoe known popularly as Abronye DC an appointment in his next governmnent.

This was disclosed by the Bono Chairman of the New Patriotic Party in an interview with Accra-based Asempa FM which was monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



According to him, the President said he has a plan for the NPP and he (Abronye) working for the party will ensure that the project of handing over to another NPP government will come to fruition.



He said he sent his curriculum vitae to the President who was impressed but refused to give him an appointment to the Government agency he requested for but insisted that Abronye should remain a party worker to ensure that the party is solid in Bono region.

He, therefore, used the opportunity to call on the NPP youth that if their favourite does not get appointed into the President’s next government, it shouldn’t be seen as a challenge but it rather means the individual’s services will be expected in the party.



“I'm using your biggest platform, I’ve seen that they have started promoting some people and lobbying for people but one thing that I will advise after the lengthy discussion I had with the President when I went to the Jubliee House and presented my CV to him is that, if at the end of the day the person you’re pushing does not get appointed don’t be discouraged because as the President has told me he wants me to stay from now to 2024 so that the party becomes strong, so if you’re ready that the NPP has to be strong then you will understand him and the project he has for the party,” he told Asempa FM in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com.