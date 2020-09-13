General News

Akufo-Addo breaks ground for rehabilitation of Bechem-Techimantia-Akumadan road

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the company of some chiefs and people at the ceremony

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has broken ground for reconstruction of a 40.4-kilometre road linking Bechem-Techimantia in the Tano South Municipality of the Ahafo Region and Akumadan in the Offinso North District of the Ashanti Region.

He said, when completed, it would enhance vehicular and pedestrian movement between Tano South and Offinso North to boost economic activities for wealth creation.



The ceremony formed part of the President’s two-day working tour of the Ahafo Region. He had earlier inspected an on-going rehabilitation work of the Techire-Adrobaa road in the Tano North Municipality and also paid a courtesy call on Nana Boakye Tromo II, the Paramount Chief of Duayaw-Nkwanta Traditional Area, in Tano South.



Throwing more light on the project, Mr Kwasi Amoako-Atta, the Minister of Roads and Highways, said the project would cost 50 million Euros and expected to be completed within 24 months.



He said it was a double-surfacing road, which would include street lights and other road furniture to improve security through other communities, including Dwomo and Derma in the Tano South Municipality.

Mr Nathaniel Asare, the Commercial and Construction Manager of the project, said all things being equal, it would start in November this year.



Nana Ampong Kromanten, the ‘Kurontirehene’ of Techimantia, on behalf of the people, commended President Akufo-Addo for positioning Ghana on the right path and fast pace of socio-economic development and the introduction of the Free Senior High School Policy.



He appealed to him for teachers’ bungalows, a pick-up vehicle, boys’ dormitory and a dining hall for the Techimantia SHS.

