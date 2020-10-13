Akufo-Addo charges IGP to apprehend killers of Mfantseman MP else ‘what will happen will happen’

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has instructed James Oppong-Boanuh, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to as a matter of urgency apprehend the killers of the late MP for Mfantseman.

The MP was murdered on Friday, October 9 by unknown assailants while returning from a campaign trip in the company of his aides.



The unfortunate demise of the MP, according to the President, is a big blow to him, the incumbent NPP as well as the people of Mfantseman and Ghana in general.



“…this is why I have made it known to the IGP that if nothing is done about this particular matter, what will happen will happen,” President Akufo-Addo declared when he visited the bereaved family at their Mankessim residence in the Central Region.



He noted that the demise of Ekow Quansah Hayford is a test case for the IGP, and promised to take over the MP’s responsibilities by catering for the widow and children he left behind.



Akufo-Addo observed: “When you enter Parliament as a Member of Parliament, usually the first terms are used to study activities of the House. So, the second terms are the ones for doing the real work. So, I knew that in the 2020 elections, Ekow Quansah Hayford was going to win the seat, and he was one of the MPs I would have relied upon to help me in government but God knows best.”

He added, “I also came here to render my support to the family […], his children, and the family will be taken care of as far as I am alive and a well-deserving funeral will be done for him. Due to his hard work I had to stop whatever I was doing to visit the family to console you. I promise I will be present during his funeral as well”.



The IGP has, meanwhile, placed a GH¢20,000 bounty on the heads of the killers of the late MP.



In a statement issued by the Public Relations Directorate of the Ghana Police Service and signed by Superintendent of Police Sheila Kesse Abayie-Buckman, the Ghana Police Service explained that the money will only be given for credible information that will lead to the arrest of the perpetrators of that heinous crime.



