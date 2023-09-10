Akufo-Addo commiserates with King of Morocco as earthquake death toll rises above 2000

President Akufo-Addo has sent a message of consolation to King Mohammed VI of Morocco

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has sent a commiserating message to the people of Morocco, through their monarch, King Mohammed VI, following the massive earthquake in the country that has killed close to 1000.

In his message shared via Twitter, he expressed the sympathies of the people of Ghana to the people of Morocco.



“On behalf of the people of Ghana, I extend my deepest condolences to King Mohammed VI and to the Government and people of the Kingdom of Morocco on the tragedy which has been occasioned by Friday’s earthquake, and has claimed the lives of thousands,” he wrote.



President Akufo-Addo also prayed that the families of those affected would be consoled.



“We pray for the families of the victims, and wish the injured speedy recovery. Morocco has a friend in Ghana, and she can count on our support in these difficult times,” he added.



The BBC reports that the death toll of the 6.8 magnitude earthquake has risen more than 2000, with similar numbers of people injured.



The Ministry of Interior of Morocco has said that more than 1,400 people have been seriously injured, with the heaviest casualties being from provinces just south of Marrakesh.

