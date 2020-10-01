Akufo-Addo commissions 1 district 1 warehouse project at Odikronkwanta

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has commissioned a warehouse in Odikronkwanta under Government’s One District One Warehouse Policy.

In October 2017, President Akufo-Addo cut sod for the construction of warehouses in every district across the country. The purpose of these warehouses is to store produce, as well as provide storage for the anticipated surpluses under the “Planting for Food and Jobs”.



Completed warehouses have been commissioned and handed over to the People to be used. The construction of warehouses, under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP), which is budgeted in the One Million Per Constituency, will be a major booster in our efforts to guarantee food security and the transformation of the agricultural sector.



The construction of the warehouses in all the districts will not only minimise post-harvest loses, but will improve the marketing of agriculture produce. The warehouses will help address poor farm-level practices, poor handling, and poor storage activities that exposes our farm produce to moulds, rodents and other pests.

The completed warehouses has also be certified to enable them participate in the Warehouse Receipting System, being implemented under Ghana Commodities Exchange project. This system will promote financial inclusion of our smallholder farmers. The farmers will be able to deposit their farm produces in these warehouses, and use them to address their financial needs in various ways under the Warehouse Receipt System.



With the successful implementation of the Warehouse Receipt System, many smallholder farmers will no longer have to sell their farm produce immediately after harvest, especially during periods when market prices are generally low. It will further help address the challenges of price volatility.



The 1,000-tonne capacity warehouses would contain office accommodation, seed cleaners, solar dryers and weighing scales.