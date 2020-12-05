Akufo-Addo commissions 100-bed specialised Prof. Quarm Hospital

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo commissioning the hospital facility

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, commissioned the 100-bed specialized Prof. Quarm hospital facility at Manso Nsiana, in the Amansie West District in the Ashanti Region.

The President, who was on a 3-day tour in the Ashanti Region, was joined by the CEO of Prof. Quarm Hospital, Hon. Joseph Albert Quarm, who is also the CEO of Prof. Quarm Publications Ltd., the Chief of the area, the clergy and other dignitaries for the memorable occasion.



The hospital, a self-help project was embarked on in 2014 and completed in 2020 through the instrumentality of Hon. Joseph Albert Quarm (popularly known as Prof. Quarm) as a private businessman and philanthropist before becoming the Member of Parliament of the Manso Nkwanta Constituency in 2017; as his personal contribution to his hometown, Nsiana, as a means to increase the accessibility of healthcare services and responsiveness of the system, and, potentially, to reduce burden and costs of the people many of whom are subsistence farmers who survive on meagre incomes.



Currently, the closest health facility to the community is the 40km distance St. Martin’s Catholic Hospital situated at Agroyesum.



The GHC4 million specialized hospital is expected to provide a ‘protected place’ for patients who are not yet sufficiently stable to be cared for in their own homes.



The state-of-the-art hospital facility will serve about 20,000 people in the area. According to Hon. Quarm, although he single-handedly builds the hospital with his efforts and resources, making a profit out of it is not his motive. He has therefore decided to hand over the hospital to the Ghana Baptist Convention to manage the ultramodern hospital facility.



The hospital is fitted with an administration department, consulting rooms, outpatient and emergency department, obstetrics and gynaecology, surgery including an intensive care unit, physiotherapy unit, pharmacy, diagnostic services including X-ray laboratory and ultrasound, laundry, hospital stores, maintenance workshops and power station.

Additionally, Hon. Quarm has decided to temporarily offer his magnificent 10-room private storey building close to the hospital as accommodation for doctors pending the construction of permanent residential accommodation for the doctors.



About Hon. Joseph Albert Quarm



Hon. Albert Quarm is a visionary entrepreneur, a land reclamation expert, mining consultant, research scientist, a lead advocate against environmental degradation, the best-selling author and publisher of science textbooks in West Africa, and a politician.



He holds a BSc. (Hons) in Biological Sciences, Master of Philosophy (MPhil) in Biological Science, and a PhD. in Biological Sciences, all from KNUST.



Currently, he is the Chairman of the KNUST Foundation and serves on other boards.



He has carved an enviable image for himself and is admired by all.