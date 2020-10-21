Akufo-Addo commissions €14.5 million 60-bed hospital in Ketu North

Akufo-Addo says the hospital is one of six installations whose construction started 3 years ago

President Akufo-Addo has commissioned a €14.5 million sixty-bed ultramodern hospital for Weta, in the Ketu North District.

The hospital, according to him, is one of six medical installations whose construction commenced three years ago and was constructed by Vamed Engineering GmbH of Austria for €80 million, with funding provided by Raiffesen Bank of Austria.



The other five hospitals are the 80-bed district hospital at Somanya in the Eastern Region; the 80-bed district hospital at Buipe, the 60-bed hospital at Sawla, and the 30-bed polyclinic at Bamboi, all these three in the Savannah Region; and the 60-bed hospital at Tolon in the Northern Region.



At the commissioning ceremony on Tuesday, 20 October 2020, Mr Akufo-Addo said: “All of these facilities are completed, and will be duly commissioned by the end of end November this year,” he said.



President Akufo-Addo also told the gathering that The Wetais fitted with an administration department; outpatient and emergency department; inpatient wards for male, female and paediatrics; obstetrics & gynaecology (maternity and child health); surgery including an intensive care unit; physiotherapy unit; pharmacy; diagnostic services including x-ray, laboratory and ultrasound; logistics buildings housing the CSSD, laundry, hospital stores maintenance workshops and power station, and medical gases production unit; mortuary; staff facilities including dining areas, changing facilities and housing units for critical staff.



He further indicated that to ensure that the hospital functions without any major obstacle, the full complement of electro-mechanical systems and medical equipment have been provided.

“To address the issues of maintenance and sustainability, the project scope included a two-year post-completion maintenance and training programme.



“I will entreat the Ghana Health Service to liaise with the Contractor’s maintenance team to maintain effectively the hospital, and ensure that, after this period, maintenance works on this hospital are carried out routinely,” he said.



Reiterating Government’s commitment to providing quality, accessible and affordable healthcare in line with the Sustainable Development Goals, the President was confident that the completion of the projects in Somanya, Tolon, Sawla, Buipe, Bamboi and Weta will improve the stock of Infrastructural facilities, thereby improving equity gaps in geographical access to health services.



“I am delighted and honoured by your presence here, and I assure you that this project is a sign of greater things to come for Weta, Ketu North and, indeed, for the whole nation. Government’s commitment to the total development of Ghana is absolute,” he added.