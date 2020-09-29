Akufo-Addo commissions US$95m Intergrated Composit and Recycling Plant

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the commissioning

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commissioned a $95m Intergrated Composit and Recycling Plant in Kumasi aimed at processing sold waste into reusable material, organic product and plastics.

The US$95m project which is located at Adagya in the Bosometwe Consituency in the Ashanti Region when completed will have the capacity of receiving 2400 tonnes of sold waste which is above the daily generation of 1200 tonnes of waste in Kumasi.



Nana Akufo Addo said the project is the largest in Africa and Ghana as a whole comprising of one cubic meteric sold waste, restaurant, a clinic, cafeteria, lecture halls, administration block, a conference hall and other auxiliary facility.



He said the project if completed will employ 800 directs and indirect jobs and help reduce unemployment in the country.



He said the government remains committed in partnering the Public Private Partnership in this case in the area of sold waste management and thanked the Hungarian government for patterning with Zoolion Ghana Limited.



He said the integrated plant has a 90% recovery rate, boost the economy and serve as a tourism in the Kumasi metropolis.



The President task all MMDCEs to collaborate with the company in it operations and charged of the Sanitation Ministry to see to the completion of all the 16 projects across the country.

He call on all Ghanaians to follow the safety protocols adding that the Coronavirus is not yet over but the numbers are quite encouraging.



He Express gratitude to the Ashantihene, Otumfo Osei Tutu II for his support for the project.



The CEO of Jospong Group of Companies, Dr Joseph Siaw-Agyapong said the project if completed with recieve 2400 tonnes of sold waste daily above the daily waste generated in Kumasi metropolis which is 1200.



He said the $95m project will create 800 direct and 1500 indirect jobs for the teeming youth adding that the projects was an Australian technology.



Mr Siaw Agyapong said research has shown that the Coronavirus can survive in plastic waste for five days, wood for four days, paper for four days and glass.