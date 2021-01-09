Akufo-Addo commissions an auditorium for KPCE

A cross section of the Kyebi Presbyterian College of Education

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commissioned an ultra-modern 3000 seater capacity auditorium for use at the Kyebi Presbyterian College of Education (KPCE).

The auditorium named after the President is known as the 'Nana Akufo-Addo' auditorium and was funded from the GetFund.



The President was supported by the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, the Okyenhene, and Reverend Professor JOY Mante, Moderator of the Presbyterian Church, as part of a Thanksgiving Service in honour of the President.



Rev. Charles Fosu-Ayarkwa, Principal of the School, indicated that the auditorium was named after the President to appreciate his efforts in the educational sector.

He said the President’s grandfather, Nana Ofori-Atta, then Okyenhene donated the 600-acre land on which the school was situated.



The Thanksgiving Service was a joint ceremony organized by the Okyenhene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori-Panin, the Presbyterian Church of Ghana and the Kyebi local council of churches to show gratitude to God for successful re-election and investiture of President Akufo-Addo.



The service was well attended by the family of the President, the Vice President and wife, former ministers of state and government appointees as well as party faithful and supporters at the Akufo-Addo auditorium at Kyebi.