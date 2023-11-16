Akufo-Addo commissions new library and technology hub built by Bantama MP Asenso-Boakye

President Akufo-Addo being aided by Asenso-Boakye to inaugurate the library

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commissioned a new library and technology hub at Ahenbronum, a suburb of Bantama.

The edifice, built by Member of Parliament for Bantama and Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, is named after the president for his exceptional contributions to education in the country since taking office in 2017, a report said.



The “Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Community Library & Technology Hub” will allow the youth of Bantama to connect with their peers nationwide and levels the playing-field between them and their counterparts from more advanced communities.



It includes a well-equipped library stocked with relevant books, advanced materials, computers, and internet connectivity which will help keep users abreast of up-to-date information globally.



Speaking at the event, Asenso-Boakye thanked the president for his impactful role in education and highlighted the president's various development projects in Bantama, including AstroTurf pitches, police stations, and road projects.



“Mr. President, the people of Bantama are forever grateful to you, for the many great projects your government has undertaken here, including the four (4) Astroturf pitches, police stations, road projects, among others. This is why we decided to name this project in your honour,” he said.



In his response, President Nana Akufo-Addo expressed his gratitude to the people of Bantama for the honour done him, and acknowledged the MP for having the interest of his constituents at heart.

“I urge you all to support your MP, Asenso-Boakye to take Bantama to greater heights. He is a good person and with him, I have no doubt he will continue his good works if retained,” the president said.



On his part, the Chief Executive of the Ghana Library Authority, Hayford Siaw, acknowledged the commitment of the government in investing in libraries across the country.



He added that, “Mr. President, your government has increased the number of public libraries from sixty (61) to One hundred and sixty seven (167), and that has significantly improved reading in the country.”



He further noted that the new facility has been stocked with over five thousand (5,000) useful reading materials, for the benefit of its users.



Other officials at the event included the Chief Executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Sam Pyne; Chief Executive of the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC), Prince Sefah; the Chief Executive of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Prof. Addai Mensah, and a host of dignitaries.













