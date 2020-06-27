General News

Akufo-Addo condemns disregard for safety protocols during NPP primaries

The President of Ghana and leader of the New Patriotic Party, NPP, has condemned the utter disregard for the various safety protocols in the fight against COVID-19 during the just ended NPP Primaries.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) held its Parliamentary Primaries in Constituencies where they had sitting Members of Parliament on June 20.



During the process which was held in the electoral area basis to avoid overcrowding and also prevent the breach of the various safety protocols, party faithful in their enthusiasm, violated the various safety protocols put in place to fight the disease.



A number of people were seen without facemasks whiles winners on the day were mobbed by their followers



This was condemned by the opposition National Democratic Congress which could not fathom why the NPP that is supposed to respect the protocols during the process will disregard them leading to the rising number of infections in the country.

Some stakeholders also called for the arrest of these persons who disregarded the various safety protocols put in place by the Ghana Health Service to prevent the spread of the deadly disease.



But speaking at an event to acclaim him as the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party for the 2020 election, the President condemned the utter disregard for the safety protocols in no uncertain terms.



According to him, such a thing should not happen in a country where government is working so hard to ensure the safety of the citizens.



He said “this past weekend, our party came to the end of the process that we have to go through to prepare for the elections in December with the primaries in the constituencies where we have sitting MPs. Unfortunately, in our enthusiasm and sheer, unbridled joy, we broke some of the COVID-19 safety protocols. It should not happen again.”

