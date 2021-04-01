Akufo-Addo confident his measures will bring back economic growth

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has asked Ghanaians to continue to have confidence in him in the management of the economy.

Despite admitting that the economy has not been as many would expect it to be as a result of the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic, the president assured that the measures he has put in place will see rapid growth in no time.



“The future is bright,” he stressed.



He made this known on Thursday, April 1 while delivering his Easter message to the nation.



The 2021 budget statement delivered by the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu on Friday, March 12 is aimed at recovering the Ghanaian economy from the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic.



The GH¢100 billion Ghana Coronavirus Alleviation and Revitalisation of Enterprises Support (CARES) programme contained in the budget – approved on Friday, March 19 – is expected to be the conduit in the bid to bring back economic recovery.

“I know as a result of the pandemic and its impact on the economy, things are not what we will like as far as the economy is concerned,” President Akufo-Addo noted in his Easter message.



“We have, however, outlined a series of measures which I am confident will begin the revival and revitalisation of the economy.



“The rapid growth of the economy which we witnessed before the pandemic will be back again. The future is bright.”



