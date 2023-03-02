Akufo-Addo congratulates Tinubu, commends Atiku, Obi for well-fought campaigns

Akufo-Addo has congratulated the Nigerian frontliners for their successes

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has sent words of congratulations to the president-elect of Nigeria, Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

In a series of tweets, the president expressed his hopes that the election of the new president will foster the age-old friendship that the two countries have had.



“On behalf of the Ghanaian people and their Government, I extend warm congratulations to the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his victory in the Nigerian presidential election of Saturday, 25th February.



“President-elect Bola Tinubu’s victory has ensured that the ruling APC Government has been given four (4) more years to continue in office, which, I am hopeful, will go a long way to enhancing the quality of governance, the rule of law and the performance of the Nigerian economy.



“It is my expectation that the President-elect would continue in the stead of past Nigerian leaders, and deepen even further the strong friendship that exists between Nigeria & Ghana, which has been based on a shared agenda of freedom, dev't, security, progress and prosperity.” he said.



To the other leading contenders in the Nigerian election: Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo commended them for what he described as well-fought campaigns.

“The presidential candidates of the Peoples’ Democratic Party and the Labour Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, respectively, are to be commended for their vigorous, well-fought campaigns,” he added.



President Akufo-Addo also wished the entire Nigeria well.



Ahmed Bola Tinubu was declared the winner of the Saturday, February 25, 2023, presidential elections in Nigeria, after he polled a total of 8,794,726 votes, representing 36.61% of all votes cast.



Atiku, who came second, got 6,984,520 votes, representing



29.07%; while Peter Obi garnered 6,101,533 votes, representing 25.4% of the total votes.

