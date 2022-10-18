Akufo-Addo continues to make illogical statements - Citizen Kofi takes on president over 'self-praise'

Dr. Kofi Amoah (Citizen Kofi)

Renowned economist and businessman, Dr. Kofi Amoah, a.k.a. Citizen Kofi has criticized President Nana Akufo-Addo for singing about his government and ministers.

He is of the view that the president’s comment that his ministers are performing well is tantamount to an ‘illogical statement’.



In a Twitter post, Dr. Kofi Amoah referenced the economic pressures most Ghanaians are reeling under stating that they were disappointed in the leadership President Akufo-Addo has offered



He tweeted, "the President continues to make illogical statements that he and his cabinet are performing well. Majority of Ghanaians, whose conditions of life deteriorate every day, are disappointed with his leadership Some want him to step aside, Shld he?”



President Akufo-Addo in an interview with Kumasi-based Otec FM on October 17 reiterated his confidence in ministers.



He singled out Ken Ofori-Atta (Finance Minister), Dr. Afriyie Owusu Akoto, Alan Kyerematen (Trade and Industry Minister), Ignatius Baffour Awuah (Employment and Labour Relations Minister) and Kwesi Amoako-Attah (Roads Minister) over their respective performance in their sectors.



He said he will ultimately reshuffle his cabinet if he deems it fit that the ministers were underperforming.

On Ken Ofori-Atta who has come under fire over the recent economic downturn, President Akufo-Addo said the minister who is his cousin was the same person who managed to make Ghana’s economy the fastest growing in 2017.



“I came to office in 2017 under a stringent IMF programme. This same man was able to manage the affairs of our economy in such a way that in my first term, we were one of the fastest-growing economies in the world,” he said.





