Akufo-Addo criticized Mills, Mahama so I’m holding him to his standards – Sam George

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George

• Sam George remains unrepentant in his criticism of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

• Sam George says he is holding the president to his own standards



• He added that President Akufo-Addo's fight against illegal mining and corruption has been a failure



Samuel Nartey George, a member of Parliament of Ningo Prampram has defended his constant criticism of President Akufo-Addo and his administration.



Sam George says his negative review of the government and its policies are premised on what President Akufo-Addo promised which he assumes to be a stark contrast to what he delivered.



Speaking on 3FM, Sam George said that Akufo-Addo is delivering far below what he promised in the 2016 elections.

“Am I apologetic for my criticisms of [the president]? Absolutely not, because my criticisms of him are based on the standards he set. His criticism of Professor [John Evans Atta] Mills, his criticism of [former] president [John] Mahama and so I am holding him to his own standards.”



Sam George said that he was holding President Akufo-Addo to some promises he made which he has so far fallen short of delivering.



“The president had made some promises in November of 2016 in Tamale where he said if he was made president, in 18 months, he would transform Ghana and make Ghana better. Eighteen months have passed, it is five years on since he made the promises, over 60 months ago and the president has not done any of the things he promised to do and when you ask him, he attributed his failure to Covid-19 so it will only be fair if one criticizes him because he had all the 18 months to transform Ghana before Covid-19 struck.”



“I didn’t put a gun to his head to say he will transform the country in 18 months. He said he would transform it in 18 months and if he has failed, I think my criticism of him is fair,” he stressed.

Sam George listed some things he considers to be a failure by the Akufo-Addo administration.



“The Ghana Card registration, Jack Where Are You and the Ghana Post GPS initiatives, the current sim card re-registration, the fight against illegal mining (Galamsey)”, he mentioned.



Sam George believes that he has been proven right by time, stating that he “was seeking answers to are now clear for everyone to see,” he asserted.