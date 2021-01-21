Akufo-Addo cuts down his elephant-sized government to 85

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The number of ministers President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will appoint to work with in his second term will not exceed 85, a statement from the presidency has noted.

This action taken comes after several people raised concerns about the elephant-sized government Akufo-Addo had in his previous term of office.



In the statement signed by the Acting Director of Communications at the Presidency Eugene Arhin and copied to GhanaWeb, he noted that the list will be taken to parliament on Thursday, January 21, 2021 for approval.



"The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will, on Thursday, 21st January 2021, submit to Parliament the list of proposed Ministers and Regional Ministers of his new government to the Speaker of Parliament for the process of their prior approval for appointment, in accordance with the dictates of the Constitution. As has already been correctly indicated, the total number of Ministers to be appointed by President Akufo-Addo will not exceed eighty-five (85), down from the one hundred and twenty- six (126) that characterised his first term in office," the statement read.

The statement further noted that 7 ministries, namely; Aviation, Business Development, Inner City and Zongo Development, Monitoring and Evaluation, Planning, Regional Re-organisation and Development, and Special Development Initiatives, have been realigned.



Also, there will be no Deputy Regional Ministers in his second term, the statement added.