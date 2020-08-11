General News

Akufo-Addo cuts sod for 400-bed maternity, nephrology and kidney centre at Korle Bu

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has today, August 11, 2020 cut the sod for the construction of a 400-bed facility at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

This forms part of the president’s effort to fulfil promises made to the management of the health facility in 2018.



The 12-storey facility which also includes a separate two-storey building when completed will serve as a replacement to the existing old and dilapidated six-storey maternity block and a nephrology and Kidney transplant centre, respectively.



Speaking at a brief groundbreaking ceremony held on the premises of Korle Teaching Hospital, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said the project which is valued at €145million will be constructed by Messrs HEBEDI JV and Engineering GmbH.



He said the completion of the two projects will cause a drastic reduction to maternal and neo-natal related deaths in the country.



“In my recent visit to Korle Bu when I commissioned the intensive care unit of the national recontructive plastic surgery and burns centre, I was struck by the state of the maternal health block and I promised to help remedy the situation...today’s ceremony is in fulfilment of the promise I made,” President AKufo-Addo said.



He further noted that this is one of several health projects which are yet to be undertaken or commissioned by his government.

Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman-Manu during a speech at the event lauded the president for his unrelenting efforts in maintaining a robust health system.



According to him, the president will in the coming days complete and commission about more 11 health projects across the country before the December 7 general elections.



These he said, are exclusive of the already promised 88 health facilities by President Akufo-Addo.



“We have come a long way in building our health care infrastructure through successive governments and we still have a long way to go…the government’s deliberate program will see the completion of 11 health care facilities by the close of the year at the following locations within the country; Somanya, Wheta, Sawla-Tuna-Kalba, Buipe and Tolon, Bekwai district hospital will be completed, Tepa is about to be completed, Nsoko…Twifo Praso, Kumahu and Fomena…So all these projects Mr president you’ll have to commission them before elections, we’ll take you there…”



On his part, Mr Albert Tackie Branch Manager of VAMED Engineering GmbH said the project will be moved to a successful completion in about 30 months.

