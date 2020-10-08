Akufo-Addo cuts sod for recycling plant in Upper East region

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the sod cutting ceremony

Upper East Region has become the 7th region to benefit from the Waste treatment Facility being established across all the 16 regions of Ghana.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo together with the Group Chairman of the Jospong Group Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong with the support from the traditional leaders cut the sod for the commencement of the project which is in Sherigu in Bolgatanga and will take four months to complete.



Mammoth crowd gathered in a colourful ceremony on the 8th October 2020 to wintness the sod cutting by President Akufo-Addo together with some government officials, MMDCES, staff from the Jospong Group as well as some residents in the Bolgatanga metropolis.



It will be recalled that President Akufo-Addo pledged to make Ghana the cleanest City in Africa in a bid to achieve the vision his government partnered the Jospong Group and it's partners in ensuring that the 16 regions across the country gets an ultramodern solid waste treatment Facility.



Sanitation Minister, Cecelia Abena Dapaah stated earlier in 2019 that the country loses about US$290 million annually due to the poor sanitation in the country.



The solid waste treatment facility which will serve the entire region will be cited at Sherigu in the Bolgatanga municipality.

Speaking to one of the residents in Sherigu he stated "This is a laudable initiative from the Jospong Group and the Government. The establishment of this facility it will first of all solve the unemployment issue among the youth in the region and protect our environment.



It will also serve as an opportunity in generating income the products the of the Facility which be sold domestically will boost the local economy and reduce the burding of the cedi since we mostly depend on foreign currency to income to import some of the things produce by the factory. The organic fertiliser that will also be produced will also help improve the agricultural sector nationwide.



"God will Bless the Jospong Group Chairman Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong for the good plans and unflinching support he has shown to the deprived communities across the country". he added



Formally the place the facility will be constructed was a landfill site and this will serve as a great news to the residents in sherigu.



The chief of sherigu Naba Thomas Aluman Apasinaba II in his address showed the readiness to collaborate with the Jospong Group and the government to ensure the purpose of the facility is achieved.

"Thank you Mr. President and to the Jospong Group and it's Chairman Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong on behalf of our community we say Thank you for the ultramodern facility which will be sited on our land."



He further on went ahead to appeal to the private sector to emulate the steps of Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong and his Group for more job creation in the country.



The executive Chairman of the Jospong Group in his speech took the opportunity to take the residents through the operations of the facility and canvas for their support and assistance in ensuring the success of the solid waste treatment Facility in the region.



Dr. Siaw Agyepong highlighted some steps the President took after he was sworn as the president of Ghana in making sure the country becomes the cleanest on the African continent.



He applauded President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the hope he has restored in the private sector.

When fully operational, the facility will employ 75 people directly with 250 others indirectly.



The Upper East Regional Minister, Tangoba Abayaye also expressed her profound gratitude to the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led government and the Jospong Group.



"Today yet again we stand here to see the commitment of the President with the support from the Jospong Group and the ministry of Sanitation and water resources to witness the sod cutting of the solid waste treatment facility in the region". Hon. Tangoba added.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo stated in his address that the facilities signifies the great collaborative efforts by the ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources and the Jospong Group.



"I am particularly key to assist any private sector interested in the country great again. The exercise been taken by the Ministry of Sanitation and the dynamic entrepreneur Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong will yield better fruits."

The Upper West Region will be the next region to host the President together with the Jospong Group Chairman to cut another sod with projects in these regions Bono, Bono East, Ahafo,Western, Western North, Eastern been started already with the exception of completion in four months.