Akufo-Addo cuts sod for work to resume on UHAS roads

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has cut sod for construction work to resume on the dualization of the Sokode-Titrinu bypass within the Ho Municipality of the Volta at a short ceremony held in his honour.

The 5.3km Government of Ghana (GoG) funded project would include the construction and laying of bitumen on internal roads on the main campus of the University of Health and Allied Sciences in Ho.



The project when completed would ease the frustrations of students, staff and road users at large.



Road Minister’s press conference



Earlier before the sod-cutting event, the Minister of Road, Mr. Amoako Attah told journalists at a press briefing held at the Volta Regional Minister’s residency that, road infrastructure remains the greatest challenge in the country.



According to the Minister, the demand for good and motorable roads by Chiefs and traditional authorities continue to feature prominently anytime the President embarks on a tour to any part of the region a reason for which 2020 has been declared as ‘Year of Roads’ by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

He said, “The declaration of 2020 as ‘Year of Roads’ is on course. In line with that, roads are being constructed everywhere and if I talk of roads, don’t particularly think of normal roads that we see; road infrastructure involves normal roads, bridges and interchanges that where the case might be -all of them constitute road infrastructure,” while adding that, “for special reasons, the President has concentrated on road development.”



Mr. Amoako also revealed that a total of 38 road projects are currently underway in the Volta region, while another 13 road projects are expected to be added in the next two weeks which will bring total road construction work in the region to 567km.



The Road Minister also told the media that work on the Volivo bridge over the Volta river would commence in the soonest of time as funding and all procurement process have been completed.



The President who is on a day tour of the Volta region is expected to also cut sod for the extension of water from the Five-District Water project to communities within the Adaklu District.

