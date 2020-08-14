Politics

Akufo-Addo delivered ‘One-Village, One-Pothole’ instead of 1V1D – A Plus

Kwame A Plus, politician and musician

Ghanaian musician, politician and leader of The People’s Project (TPP) movement, Kwame Asare Obeng (A Plus), says President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has failed on his one-village one-dam promise to Ghanaians.

President Akufo-Addo in the run-up to the 2016 general elections promised to construct a dam in every village in the northern part of the country to enable farming all-year-round.



Though some of the dams have been completed, A Plus described the dams as substandard.



“Nana Addo is not making us believe politicians again. He promised one village, one dam and he has given us One-Village One-Porthole”, he told Berla Mundi on TV3's New Day Friday, August 14.



He, however, lauded the president for implementing some good initiatives which include the Free Senior High School (FSHS) programme.

“He has done some, this free SHS,” he said.



Touching on the size of Akufo-Addo's government, he said a Ghanaian president does not need more than forty ministers to be able to govern the country.



The disappointed member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), said with less than 40 ministers a president should be able to govern effectively.



A-Plus observed that both the NPP and the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have all failed Ghanaians.

