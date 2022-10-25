Akufo-Addo 'deserves all the negative superlatives that accompany his name' - Manasseh

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni has lamented how the failure of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to heed an advice of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has landed himself in ridicule and shame.

Manasseh, a critic of Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party, NPP, government avers that instead of heeding an advice to work towards cementing his legacy as a leader, Akufo-Addo has resorted to actions that have exposed him to public attacks.



Otumfuo is said to have advised Akufo-Addo soon after he won election; "about his journey to the presidency and told him that, at his age, material wealth should not be his preoccupation.



"He told the president that if there was anything he should desire most, then that should be his LEGACY," Manasseh wrote in an October 24 Facebook post.



The one-time Journalist of the Year, however, holds that the president failed to heed those words of advice and has plunged the country into crises for which he is constantly being attacked by a section of the frustrated public.



The investigative journalist concluded from that failure that, Akufo-Addo: "deserves all the negative superlatives that accompany his name, which connotes shame.

"If he had heeded Otumfuo's advice, he would not have become the subject of ridicule that he is, attracting booing and hooting like a petty criminal in the ancient market square.



"If he had heeded Otumfuo's words, Okyehene would have been spared the frustration that resulted in him calling the "hooters" and "booers" of Akufo-Addo "children of villagers and uncivilised people"," Manasseh added.



What the Okyenhene said:



Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin II whiles speaking at the inauguration of the Archdeaconry Service held at the St. Martin Anglican Church in Kyebi on Sunday, October 23, 2022 lashed out at people who were insulting the President.



“We must appreciate the feat of the President and show him appreciation for what he has done for Ghana. We must defend and protect him,” he said.

Okyenhene stated categorically, ”those insulting the President are children of villagers. They are uncivilized. No well-nurtured person will insult an elderly. If you were raised in the Church, you will not insult an elder. If you are not a villager then you may be a witch or wizard.



“Not all will like you. Even Jesus Christ was crucified. It won’t bother me if they speak with sincerity but when you speak with hate, witchcraft, and envy, you must be careful because one day! one day! one day! one day! One day! the truth will overcome evil lies and envy,” he stated in comments that have since attracted another backlash.



Read Manasseh's full post below:



The president should have framed those golden words and put them on his table in the Jubilee House to remind him that he had a legacy to protect.



But he did not. And he deserves all the negative superlatives that accompany his name, which connotes shame.



Well, I agree with the Okyehene that we should not be insulting adults. But in every society, there are "mpaninfuo" and there are also the "simpa mpanifuo". It is the duty of every "panin" to decide which group to belong to by their conduct and utterances.

That greatly determines how a particular "panin" will be treated in the community. Respect, they say, is earned, and not commanded.



The whipper who tries to control the whimpering of the whipped cannot always succeed. People are dying and should be allowed to express their frustration if it involves booing the president.



