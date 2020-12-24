Akufo-Addo destroying our democracy with a woman – Anita Desoso

Anita Desoso

Former First National Vice-chairperson of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Anita Desoso has said that the President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is destroying the country’s democracy with a woman.

The women’s wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) led by the National Women Organizer, Dr. Hannah Louisa Bissiw on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, went on a street demonstration to protect the results of the December 7, 2020 election.



Speaking in an interview with Ahotor FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Anita Desoso who was part of the protest said the women hit on the street because the president intentionally brought in Jean Mensa as the Electoral Commission Chair to destroy the democracy of the country.



“Akufo-Addo is using a woman to destroy our democracy and the peace of this country, therefore we as women need to protest to show her that she is on the wrong path. Akufo-Addo intentionally brought in Jean Mensa to destroy our democracy,” Anita Desoso said.

She stressed that they will continue to protest till Justice is served and the democracy of the nation is restored.



The women through the protest called on the EC to let the votes of people of Ghana who voted for the NDC count and to let peace prevail in the country.



According to them, they were protesting against what they described as the broad daylight robbery by the EC in favour of the NPP.