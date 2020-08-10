General News

Akufo-Addo directs Santrokofi, Akpafu, Lolobi & Likpe to be joined into district

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has directed the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development to initiate a process to ensure that Santrokofi, Akpafu, Lolobi and Likpe in the Oti Region are joined into a district.

The four communities are currently a part of the Jasikan District but following the creation of the Oti Region, President Akufo-Addo wants them to have their own local government status.



These were contained in a letter written by the sector minister, Hajia Alima Mahama, to the Oti Region Minister, Kwesi Owusu Yeboah, and copied his Volta Region counterpart, Dr Archibald Letsa.

“I hereby give notice that H.E the President has directed the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development to initiate the process to ensure that these communities (SALL) have their own local government status by the creation of a new District before the end of the year 2020,” Hajia Alima wrote on Monday, August 3, 2020.



“The inhabitants are therefore advised to participate actively in the voter registration exercise.”

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.