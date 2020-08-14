Akufo-Addo dismisses ASEPA’s petition against Jean Mensa

Click for Market Deals →
The Jubilee House says the Chief Justice found no wrong committed by the Electoral Commissioner following a petition against her by the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA).
ASEPA on June 9, 2020, petitioned the Presidency for the removal of Mrs Jean Mensa for failing to declare her Assets and Liabilities in accordance with Article 286 of the constitution.
ASEPA in a statement today claimed the presidency is sitting on the outcome of the CJ’s recommendation on their petition.
However, a statement from the presidency said since both the CJ and the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) failed to find any wrongdoing on the part of EC boss the petition is dismissed.
