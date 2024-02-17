Akufo-Addo doesn't respect Bawumia - Okatakyie Afrifa

Outspoken media personality, Okatakyie Afrifa has said that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is not listened to by his superiors in government.

He asserted that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo disregards Dr. Bawumia's suggestions during government deliberations.



Okatakyie Afrifa claimed that, provoked by the incident, the Vice President reached a point where he abstained from attending meetings organized by the finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



“When Bawumia makes a suggestion, Akufo-Addo does not listen, take it from me. It even got to a point where the finance minister scheduled for a meeting but he was not attending. They don't respect him at all,” he said while speaking in an interview with One Ghana TV monitored by GhanaWeb.



Continuing his statement, Okatakyie expressed optimism that Dr. Bawumia would resist yielding to the influence of Akufo-Addo if he emerges victorious in the general elections and assumes the presidency of Ghana.



“I am sure when Bawumia becomes president, he will not listen to Akufo-Addo but chart a path of his own. Like what the late Prof. Mills did to Rawlings.”



Following Dr. Bawumia's announcement of his presidential candidacy and subsequent election as the flagbearer, criticisms have emerged, particularly concerning his performance in government, with a focus on the state of the economy.

However, certain individuals assert that Dr. Bawumia's ideas on the discussion of national issues do not receive the utmost attention.



During his first major speech as the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), which was to outline his vision for Ghana at the UPSA auditorium in Accra on February 7, 2024, Bawumia claimed that his role in the government is just like that of a “driver’s mate."



Dr. Bawumia further promised that if voted into “the driver’s seat,” he would pursue his vision and priorities; hence, Ghanaians should not judge him based on the performance of the current government.



