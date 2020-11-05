Akufo-Addo donates GH¢200,000 to Gonjaland Traditional Council towards 10th anniversary celebration

Savannah Regional Minister, Adam Braimah Salifu making the presentation

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has presented a cheque of two hundred thousand Ghana cedis to the Gonja Traditional Council to support the 10th-anniversary ceremony and 2020 Damba Festival of the Overlord of the Gonja Traditional Area Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa (I) scheduled to take place on 14th November, 2020.

The Minister of the Savannah Region Hon Adam Braimah Salifu who presented the cheque on behalf of the President Akufo-Addo at the Palace of the Yagbonwura said the regional coordinating council alongside Dr Clifford Braimah and Lawyer Samuel Abu Jinapor officially informed the President about the preparation and the appeal for funds towards the festival hence the President also contributing.



The Minister said the President will be in Damongo to be part of the anniversary ceremony and has officially accepted to be the special guest of honour.



The Vice President of the Gonja Traditional Council Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor (II) on behalf of the Yagbonwura thanked President Akuffo Addo for his support towards the anniversary and also for accepting to be the special Guest of honour.

He again on behalf of the Yagbonwura thanked Lawyer Samuel Abu Jinapor, Dr Clifford Braimah and the Savannah Regional Coordinating Council for their support towards the anniversary and celebration of this years damba.



Meanwhile, the planning committee is scheduled to meet Chairmen of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) with their executives to brief them on plans underway for the celebration.